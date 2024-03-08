GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 252,189 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,189 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.88% of Telos worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 204,427 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.56 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

