GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.