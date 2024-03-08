GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 66.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after buying an additional 439,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 115.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.