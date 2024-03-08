GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 118,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

