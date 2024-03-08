GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 26,775 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 3.4 %

SHAK opened at $104.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares in the company, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,379 shares of company stock worth $10,228,398. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

