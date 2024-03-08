GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Veritex worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Veritex by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Trading Down 0.7 %

VBTX opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.08.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

