GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 26,065 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 477.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U-Haul by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in U-Haul in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

U-Haul Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of UHAL opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

