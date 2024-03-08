GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 8,136 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $66.28.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,229 shares of company stock worth $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

