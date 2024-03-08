GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 113,136 Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 115.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 394,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 210,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Express by 99.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $972.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,727.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

About Heartland Express

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.