GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $650.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.26. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $651.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

