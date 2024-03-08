GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

