GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

