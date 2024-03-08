GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of CVR Partners worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

