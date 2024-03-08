GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,215 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $932.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

