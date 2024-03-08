GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 496.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 55,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

