GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

