GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 681.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $148.17 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

