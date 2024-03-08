GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.72 Million Stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 477.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in U-Haul by 83.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

UHAL stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.06.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHAL. TheStreet lowered shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

