GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Vitesse Energy worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of -0.11.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTS

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.