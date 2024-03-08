GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Corporación América Airports worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth about $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.57.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

