GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.53 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $51.41 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

