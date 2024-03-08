GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.65 Million in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

