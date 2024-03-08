GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.55 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

