GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,792,459 shares of company stock worth $316,770,989 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

