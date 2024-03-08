GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $74.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

