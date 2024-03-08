GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 166,722 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,722 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.72% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

