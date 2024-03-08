GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 208,937 Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.89% of Emeren Group worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,832,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 252,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $605,292.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,295,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,908,751.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emeren Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Emeren Group Ltd has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.54.

Several analysts have commented on SOL shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emeren Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

