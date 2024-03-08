GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 23,595 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,792,459 shares of company stock valued at $316,770,989 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $131.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

