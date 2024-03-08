GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 77,012 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.