GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

