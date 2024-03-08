GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $84.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.