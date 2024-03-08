Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $321,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after buying an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,802,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,829,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRE stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.19. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

