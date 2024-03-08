Halma (LON:HLMA) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.13) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.78) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Halma Stock Down 0.7 %

About Halma

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,288 ($29.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,631.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.00).

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

