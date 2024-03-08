Halma (LON:HLMA) Downgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($29.13) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($30.78) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Halma
Halma Stock Down 0.7 %
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.