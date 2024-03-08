Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

HRMY opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,736 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.