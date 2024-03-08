Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.22. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after purchasing an additional 491,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hayward by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hayward by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hayward by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213 shares during the period.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

