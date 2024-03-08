Haywood Securities Raises Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Price Target to C$2.50

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of GRID stock opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,538.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82. Tantalus Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.49.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The company provides industrial Internet-of-Things smart grid network, edge-computing endpoints, and a suite of enterprise software applications that are used across various departments within a utility and artificial-intelligence -enabled data analytics to help utilities and manage their grids.

