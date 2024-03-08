HC Wainwright Comments on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a negative net margin of 423.86%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

TCRX stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 28,830 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

