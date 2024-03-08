HC Wainwright Trims Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Target Price to $9.25

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

