HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Issues Earnings Results

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE:HCI traded up $16.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.29. 229,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,857. The company has a market capitalization of $990.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

