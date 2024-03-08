HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.
HCI Group Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.91. 178,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,509. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 36.87%.
Institutional Trading of HCI Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
