HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $108.79, with a volume of 115434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

Institutional Trading of HCI Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HCI Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $944.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.12.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

