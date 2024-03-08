Head to Head Analysis: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) & ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and ALX Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.62 $155.11 million $0.39 72.31 ALX Oncology N/A N/A -$123.48 million ($3.57) -4.55

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.26% 3.42% 1.70% ALX Oncology N/A -63.07% -53.14%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Shiseido and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Shiseido has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A ALX Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00

ALX Oncology has a consensus price target of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Shiseido.

Summary

Shiseido beats ALX Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer. The company's pre-clinical program focuses on the development of ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has collaboration agreements with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating evorpacept in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; Tallac Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of a potent immune activator targeted to myeloid cells in the tumor to promote innate and adaptive anti-cancer immune responses; and the Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative to sponsor and manage a Phase 1 trial to evaluate evorpacept in combination with fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive and HER2-low breast cancer. It also has license agreements with Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University, Selexis SA, and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

