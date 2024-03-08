Head to Head Survey: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sweetgreen 1 2 5 0 2.50

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.56%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 5.99% 46.45% 4.05% Sweetgreen -19.41% -21.58% -12.36%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Sweetgreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.96 billion 1.29 $137.13 million $2.73 23.16 Sweetgreen $584.04 million 3.57 -$113.38 million ($1.00) -18.52

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

