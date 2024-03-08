Hedera Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $4.47 billion and $114.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00021558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.89928 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.13124977 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $169,828,548.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

