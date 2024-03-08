Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.6 days.
Heineken Price Performance
HKHHF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.
About Heineken
