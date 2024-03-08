Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.6 days.

Heineken Price Performance

HKHHF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

