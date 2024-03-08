Henry J. Fuchs Sells 35,341 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.89 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.