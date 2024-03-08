Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Hess has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hess to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

HES stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.60. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 474.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

