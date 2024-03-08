Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

