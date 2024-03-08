Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,490,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 13,782,961 shares.The stock last traded at $19.64 and had previously closed at $18.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.