Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.65

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.65 and last traded at $206.16, with a volume of 155358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.81.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

